Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is renowned for being incredibly honest about all aspects of her life, and this week the star opened up about the problems she faces with her two teenage daughters in a new video posted on her Instagram account. The former EastEnders actress is mum to Maddie, 17, and Kiki, 12, who she shares with husband Mark Adderley, and posted footage of herself trying to have a conversation with them in the kitchen. In the clip, Nadia asked her oldest daughter why she wasn't even giving her eye contact, as she had chosen to sit behind her younger sister. "I can only see one of you, is she there?" she asked. "This is very appropriate as our new podcast that comes out tomorrow is about why teenagers don't talk to their parents."

Nadia asked her daughters in the video: "Why do teenagers spend so much time in their rooms away from their parents?" to which Maddie replied: "Because you annoy us. Parents annoy teenagers, you annoy us. For you guys, it's the noise." Mark then responded: "The noise! Did you hear yourselves in that other room?" Kiki then replied: "I just like being in my room," which caused Nadia to ask her youngest child: "Do you remember when you liked to cuddle up to your mama and watch TV with her?" "I still do that," Kiki replied. Mark later asked his daughters which parent they would go to first if they had a problem, and he wasn't expecting the answer! "Neither," they both agreed. "I would be really desperate to resort to that. I just don't like talking to parents about them. I don't like the thought of it," Maddie replied.

In the caption of the video, Nadia wrote: "Maddie & Kiki used to hang on our every word and @mark_adderley silliness - but now it’s sometimes hard to crack a smile - or get them to open up. Are they embarrassed of us? Are we asking the wrong questions? Should we leave them well alone??" Fellow parents were able to relate to the star, with many sharing their thoughts. One wrote: "Don't you remember being a teenager? Just let them ride it and come out the other side, the more my parents used to try and talk to me the more annoyed I'd get, leave them be," while another added: "Totally relate to this, thought it was just my teenage daughter that was like this!" A third commented: "Difficult one – you have to keep talking to them. Respect that they don't always want to talk. Round the table meals are important. It is a shock when your kids suddenly change."

