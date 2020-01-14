When she isn't working on Loose Women and This Morning, Ruth Langsford is most happy spending time at home with her family and rescue dog Maggie. And following her canine's ill health last year, the star delighted her fans on social media earlier this month after sharing a video of herself taking Maggie on a walk. The star took to Instagram to post footage of them walking around her hometown in Surrey, and wrote in the caption: "Trying to get back on my 10,000 steps a day. Maggie's my motivator!" Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Lovely Maggie, little fur baby," while another added: "She's a beautiful dog." A third added: "We all need a Maggie in our lives!"

Watch Ruth Langsford talk about the discussion she had with Eamonn Holmes about having children

Ruth took her beloved rescue dog Maggie for a walk

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes adopted Maggie, a Border collie cross, in 2011 after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes live in Surrey with Maggie and their teenage son Jack

Last year, Maggie suffered a number of setbacks after developing a wound which required her to wear a collar. Just a week later, she suffered a fall from the car which required another visit to the vets. In November, Eamonn revealed that their dog had been suffering further in the lead-up to firework night, as she is terrified of the noise. The TV presenter shared a photo of himself on Instagram holding Maggie in his arms, and wrote: "Just as she gets through her physical battles this past fortnight.. along come the fireworks. Had to hold Maggie close this weekend. Hurts to see animals so frightened."

Eamonn and Ruth live in Surrey with Maggie and their teenage son Jack. While Jack is rarely pictured in public, he made his television debut in 2017 when Ruth competed in Strictly Come Dancing, where he was seen in the audience with his famous dad. Eamonn and Ruth told HELLO! last year that while Jack doesn't know what he wants to do when he leaves school yet, he would make a good journalist if he were to choose to follow in their footsteps.

