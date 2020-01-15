Zoe Ball celebrates special anniversary following son Woody's farewell It's been a big week for the Strictly: It Takes Two presenter!

Zoe Ball is celebrating a very special anniversary this week – it's a year since she took over as host of the Radio 1 breakfast show. After Chris Evans quit, there was a lot of speculation about who would follow in his footsteps, and Zoe became the first woman to helm the programme. She posted to Instagram on Tuesday in honour of the occasion, sharing a black and white photo of a family round an old-style wireless.

Zoe is the first woman to present the Radio 1 Breakfast show

The 49-year-old captioned the picture: "Sending out some extra big big love to our @bbcradio2 listeners today. One year on the breakfast show. Thank you for tuning in to the shenanigans - and for all the messages today and every day. You’re the acest of faces & we love your company. #luckylass #greatestgig #gratitude #giddy #radiofamily quite a way to go to catch up King Ken & Wrighty..... hope all have a smashing day. #radiodays #radiohoorays."

The DJ's fans were quick to congratulate her on the special occasion

Zoe's fans were quick to share their support for the presenter and DJ, commenting: "Happy one year you are smashing it," "Congratulations. Love you gorgeous lady," and: "You brighten my mornings." Another of her followers added: "Love listening to you in the mornings. Hope you have slightly recovered from your boy going away," in reference to the fact that her 19-year old son Woody is going travelling to Australia and New Zealand.

On Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host shared a series of photos showing Woody's dad Norman Cook and their ten-year-old daughter Nelly, saying goodbye to Woody. She captioned that post: "And he’s off.... there have been tears (from the rest of us not from woo ha) not sure how @dirtyharrydnb will cope without W & Amberforce. Fly safe monkeys... #ravemonkey #travellingwooburry #staysta."

Woody became a TV star in his own right last year as one of the most popular cast members of Channel 4 show The Circle. Although he didn't win, Zoe shared on social media how proud she was of her son, writing on Instagram: " "So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climactic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we can't wait to cuddle him & have him home."

