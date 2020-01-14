Zoe Ball spent an emotional evening with her family on Monday night as they threw a going away party for her son Woody, who is going travelling. The proud mum-of-two shared one photo of Woody with his dad, Norman Cook, and his younger sister, Nelly, and another of him with his pals. In the first photo, young Nelly looked like she was in tears with her hand over her face, and Woody looked her hair sympathetically with his arm around her.

It looks like Nelly will miss her big brother

Zoe captioned the post: "And he’s off.... there have been tears (from the rest of us not from woo ha) not sure how @dirtyharrydnb will cope without W & Amberforce. Fly safe monkeys... #ravemonkey #travellingwooburry #staysta." Fans were quick to wish Woody plenty of good luck, with one writing: "Listened to your radio programme this morning on my way to work and you mentioned woo ha travelling world - emotional, have fun woo ha and stay safe." Another added: "Been there... it's tough but he will have an amazing time!"

Woody is travelling to Australia and New Zealand

Woody shared the same snaps on his Instagram, writing: "Going to miss you all! I’M OFF TO NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA FAREWELL." Zoe is very close to her son, and was his biggest supporteREAr when he starred in the reality show The Circle in 2019.

Previously, the TV presenter shared a candid snap of Woody and captioned her post: "So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climactic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we can't wait to cuddle him & have him home. Hope he brings Tim, Ella, Emelle, Sy & co for tea soon. Appreciate there’s been some incredible game playing but as Sammy/James would say I can’t lie - it’s been an emotional watch at times. Stay golden woo. Whoever wins on Friday, it’s really been smashing telly."

