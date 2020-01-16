Kourtney Kardashian shares adorable photo of daughter Penelope and niece Chicago West The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star marked Chicago's birthday in the sweetest way

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting aunt to niece Chicago West, and marked the little girl's second birthday on social media in the sweetest way! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share a cute picture of her daughter Penelope, seven, holding her baby cousin. In the caption, Kourtney wrote: "My Chi Chi," accompanied with a red balloon emoji. Penelope has a sweet relationship with her baby cousins and has been pictured on many occasions doting on Chicago, and also spends a lot of time with True Thompson – the one-year-old daughter of her aunt, Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her daughter Penelope with Chicago West to mark her niece's birthday

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian threw a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party for her youngest daughter. The reality TV star invited her siblings and their children over to her house, where she organised for a Disney-inspired afternoon tea, complete with personalised sweet treats iced with Chicago's name. The doting mum also made sure to get a pink Minnie Mouse birthday cake after asking her little girl which cake she would like at her birthday last week.

On her daughter's special day, Kim shared a sweet tribute to her on social media. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star uploaded two pictures of Chicago posing on the sofa, dressed in a pair of printed trousers and a black jacket, which were teamed with co-ordinating trainers. The birthday girl's hair was styled in adorable bun bunches which were tied with yellow ribbon. In the caption, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!"

Chicago was treated to a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party on Wednesday

Kris Jenner also shared a sweet message to her granddaughter on her own Instagram account. Alongside a series of pictures of the little girl with various members of her family, she wrote: "Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are!"

Last year when Chicago turned one, she was treated to an Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday party, which was held at the Kardashian-Wests' family home. They pulled out all the stops to ensure that their daughter had a birthday to remember, complete with a tea party and a visit from some of the Disney characters. Guests included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who took along their children Luna and Miles, as well as Chicago's famous aunts and her cousins.

