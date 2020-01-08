Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet tribute to son Mason during car ride The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is always thinking about her children

Kourtney Kardashian's children are always on her mind, and the doting mum couldn't resist sharing a sweet picture that reminded her of her oldest son Mason during a car ride on Tuesday afternoon. The reality star had spotted a sign post pointing towards Mason, and shared the picture on Instagram Stories. Kourtney shares Mason, ten, along with Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex Scott Disick, and while she is keen for her children to enjoy normal lives away from the spotlight, she occasionally shares photos of them on her social media accounts, and they also make appearance on occasion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet tribute to her oldest son Mason on Tuesday

While Kourtney's children do appear on her family's reality show, she admitted to her siblings during the episode The Show Must Go On that she was keen to keep a lot of what she does with her children out of the programme. The oldest Kardashian sister was being interrogated by Khloe and Kim Kardashian, who had accused her of not putting her weight with filming; Kourtney came to the conclusion in the season finale that she would take a step back from the reality show in the next series so that she could focus on other projects such as her lifestyle brand Poosh, as well as spending more time with her kids.

MORE: Fans can't stop noticing this detail in Courteney Cox's TikTok video with her daughter

Mason had a wonderful Christmas - complete with a new puppy

Kourtney did reassure her fans that she hasn't completely said goodbye to the show, and that she would be making several appearances still in the next series. She told Entertainment Today: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there, but I'm not saying goodbye." The star is following in the same direction as her younger brother Robert Kardashian, who made the decision to step away from Keeping Up with the Kardashians some time ago, although his daughter Dream makes occasional appearances.

READ: Blue Ivy's stylist shares sweet photo of her as she celebrates her birthday

Over the Christmas period, Kourtney enjoyed spending quality time with her family, and hosted the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party at her house for the first time. The star transformed her home into a winter wonderland and organised for Sia and Kanye West's Sunday service choir to perform during the evening. On Christmas Day meanwhile, the star surprised her children with a new puppy. This was especially exciting for Reign, who had asked Santa for a new dog. Kourtney later reassured her fans that the family still had their other dog, Honey, when naysayers accused her of replacing her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.