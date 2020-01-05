Kourtney Kardashian was emotional as she shared a devastating photo on Instagram on Saturday night, which had been taken of the Australian bushfires that are ongoing in the country right now. The mother-of-three posted a picture of a koala being rescued by a firefighter, who was feeding them water, and wrote: "Half a billion animals have died in the fires," which was accompanied by a crying emoji. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is one of the many famous faces who has used her public platform to help encourage others to donate money to the firefighters in Australia, and posted a link on Instagram Stories which gave all the relevant information on how to send funds over there.

The reality star's sister Kim Kardashian also shared a series of images from the devastations on her own Instagram page, along with the same link to an article detailing all the ways in which the public can help Australia. Other public figures who have thrown support at Australia are David Beckham, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Nicole Kidman – who has donated $500,000 to the fire service. Nicole has been particularly affected by the bushfires, as her home in New South Wales is under threat of being burnt down. On Saturday night, the Big Little Lies star was visibly emotional as she attended the Global Meets Gold brunch in Los Angeles, and told reporters: "I'm so distracted right now with everything that is happening in Australia."

Kourtney and the rest of her family do a lot of good work for charities. The Kardashians are incredibly generous with their money and donate to causes behind-the-scenes. Kourtney has previously opened up about how she is encouraging her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, to give back too. The star recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then donate school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: " When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

As well as doing good deeds when they are on holiday, Kourtney also encourages her children to do charity work at home. In September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

