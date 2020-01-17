Strictly's Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Iepure treat fans to rare video of them dancing together - watch here The couple are currently enjoying a romantic trip to Italy

Oti Mabuse is currently enjoying a romantic trip to Italy with her husband Marius Iepure, regularly updating her fans with their daily adventures. But one video that has particularly delighted her followers is one of her and Marius enjoying an impromptu dance together – a very rare sight! The Strictly pro shared their quick Salsa routine on her Instagram page on Friday, captioning it: "After a long jog “we go salsa” * @mariusiepure voice*. This was not meant to turn out to be a full dance. But dancers do what dancers do.... we dance because as @motsimabuse would say 'the dance is the dance because of the dance, the dance must dance.... you know you know you know'."

Oti and Marius enjoy an impromptu Salsa routine

The three-minute clip starts with Marius enjoying a few steps solo before he grabs his wife and adorably starts twirling her around their hotel room. The couple then enjoy some random freestyle before they accidentally start performing a traditional Salsa. Oti's followers loved the sweet moment between the pair, with one commenting: "Relationship goals." Another said: "This was amazing. Beautiful to see," and a third added: "OH MY GOD!!!! Relationship goals right there. I can’t stop smiling," while a fourth pleaded with Marius to become a dancer on Strictly. Marius has actually performed on Strictly in the past. In 2017 he was a background dancer in the group dances, but he has never landed a pro dancer role on the BBC show.

MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse makes incredibly exciting announcement - see photo

Oti and Marius and currently enjoying a trip in Italy

MORE: Oti Mabuse reveals sweet nickname for Alex Jones and we're on board

The couple met in Germany during a dance trial. They competed together and took part in a number of competitions, winning gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and finishing second place at the World Latin Championships. Love blossomed and on his birthday in 2014, Marius popped the question. The Strictly star revealed a little bit about the proposal, writing on Instagram in 2017: "Three years ago today this wonderful CRAZY man was annoying the life out of me because he was acting nervous (and yes I let him know I was annoyed) but it was only because he was nervous as he was GOING TO PROPOSE."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.