Oti Mabuse professed her love for her husband Marius Iepure in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday. The Strictly Come Dancing champion posted two rare photos with her husband after they rung in the New Year together, writing: "Iebure Iepure." Her caption translates to mean simply: "Love Iepure."

The loved-up post proved popular with Oti's followers, including her Strictly co-star Karen Hauer, who commented: "Too much naughtiness in one pic!!! Love ya guys." Meanwhile, Karen's boyfriend David Webb wrote: "YAAAAAAS."

Oti Mabuse shared rare photos with her husband Marius Iepure on Instagram

Oti shared the photos following her first day back at work preparing for the new series of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, where she works as a coach alongside Cheryl and Matthew Morrison. She has enjoyed a relaxing Christmas break after being crowned the winner of Strictly alongside Kelvin Fletcher in December, but has still been in touch with her co-stars. On Tuesday, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec visited Oti and Marius at their home as they returned from their Christmas holiday in Slovenia, with the 29-year-old playing the perfect hostess and preparing a dinner of roast chicken, vegetables and roast potatoes for their guests.

Although she won't be able to join them on the Strictly live tour in January and February due to her commitments on The Greatest Dancer, Oti shared the exciting news that she will reunite with her dance partner Kelvin in June, for a special event in New York. The dancer posted a photo of her and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin together, smiling, with the Manhattan skyline (including the Statue of Liberty) visible in the background. She captioned the image: "Team Floti on @imaginecruising. I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @kelvin_fletcher for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June."

