It seems as though a big announcement is on the horizon for Oti Mabuse, who on Monday uploaded an exciting Instagram post about an upcoming project. The Strictly champion shared a message on social media that read: "I have the best news ever! This is going to be brilliant. Can't say what it is yet but (yes) to you know who. I love you and you're simply the best and thank you."

Oti is known for keeping her followers updated with her life on social media, whether she's treating them to behind-the-scenes glimpses of the showbiz world or sharing sweet snaps of her family.

Oti shared the exciting post on Instagram

On Monday, Oti even shared screengrabs of her FaceTime call with her mum, and added the caption: "Look at my mommy. That smile The queen Mabuse. She raised three lions. Owe my success to her." The 29-year-old then added: "She's got the best smile in the world and makes my world feel warm and fuzzy."

In November, Oti's family travelled from South Africa to the UK to watch her compete in Strictly. They then stayed at the home Oti shares with her husband Marius Iepure for a few days, before heading back to South Africa.

On Friday, the talented dancer shared another personal moment with fans and revealed her sweet nickname for The One Show host Alex Jones – Oti called her "the queen"! Oti, who appeared as a guest on the BBC One chat show before the weekend, uploaded to Instagram a video of herself getting made up in a makeup chair when Alex walked into the dressing room. Oti panned the camera to Alex, who was decked out in a bright green jumper, and said: "Look at her." Alex then waved wildly to the camera, before exiting the room. But best of all, Oti added the caption: "The Queen."

