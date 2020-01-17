Victoria Beckham's rainbow collection of shoes are incredible The wife of David Beckham is the queen of shoes right now...

One of the things we love about Victoria Beckham, (aside from her work ethic, amazing family and of course, top-notch wardrobe) is the fact she always shares behind-the-scenes snippets of her life - from her glam makeup routine to her daughter Harper's science projects. So on Friday morning, we were delighted to see her showing all the items she is packing for her upcoming trip. Uploading a video of a huge line of rainbow-coloured shoes, she said: "So, I am going on a trip tomorrow, and I'm very excited. I cannot decide which pair of shoes to wear. Not that I'm obsessed with these shoes this season…" she joked. The mother-of-four added: "I know i'm going to end up taking them all, I always tend to over pack - I just like to have lots of options. I just love shoes!" The gorgeous high heels are part of her new collection, which will be dropping soon and we seriously can't wait - the statement colours will jazz up any ensemble.

We don't blame VB for wanting to take all these shoes away with her...

During the engagement with her fans, the former Spice Girl also shared a smouldering selfie of her skin looking truly luminous.

"Today's look" she wrote. "Obsessed with my @victoriabeckhambeauty CRpM Moisturiser! Oh wait...another secret product! Coming soon for the perfect glow." Stop teasing us VB...

Victoria's beauty line has been very well received by fans. It boasts a huge collection of lip liners, eyeshadow palettes and skincare saviours.

Victoria also shared a selfie of her new jacket AND radiant skin

When it comes to ingredients, Victoria told followers in July that she aimed to use only the best quality. "I have always been passionate about health and wellness. To me, it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible. Without compromising on high performance!" she said. She also added that the range is cruelty free.

