On Saturday night, the Queen released a statement announcing the details of the agreement reached for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their desire to step back from their royal roles. Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH status and will no longer represent the Queen, they will also repay the £2.4million of the taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage, where they will stay while in the UK. While it is an exciting time for them both, royal fans recognise that Harry has given up everything he has ever known for his new life, including his role in the royal family and his life in the UK, and many took to social media to send messages of support to him upon hearing the news.

Prince Harry received support from fans after giving up everything he knows

On Twitter, many people had their say, with one user writing: "Prince Harry giving up being a Prince for his woman is the most romantic thing I've seen happen outside of fiction," while another wrote: "Harry is literally giving up everything to be with his wife. Hopefully, it's worth it and they will live happily ever after." A third added: "If Harry is leaving Britain, then he is doing it for love and he will be giving up certain things but he seems very happy." A fourth person commented: "But come to think of it, this lady gave up a whole lot for her marriage to be part of the royal family. if Harry is so giving up something for Meghan's happiness, so be it." "The power of love. I mean Harry is doing what has never been done before. Giving up his title, the palace, everything he has ever known for Meghan and Archie. It's groundbreaking," a fifth person tweeted.

The Queen released a statement about Harry and Meghan's future on Saturday night

The Queen's full statement on Saturday night read: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Harry with baby Archie while in Canada last year

Buckingham Palace also issued the following statement from the Sussexes: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

The statement continued: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020."

