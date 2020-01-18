Peter Andre shared a rare video of his youngest daughter Amelia on Friday. The TV star tends to keep his youngest two children out of the public eye, but made an exception to show off her sporty skills. The five-year-old can be seen in the short clip, which Peter shared to Instagram, playing hockey in the kitchen with her mum Emily MacDonagh. Amelia's face can't be seen on camera, but Peter's followers were still delighted to see her passing a soft ball back and forth with her mum, who applauded her efforts with the hockey stick. One follower simply commented: "Adorable", while another praised mum Emily, adding: "So cute! She's a great mum."

Proud dad Peter shared Amelia's hockey skills

Earlier this month, Peter gave fans a glimpse into his family skiing holiday in the French Alps. The dad-of-four shared a look at little Amelia on the slopes, admitting it had made his day to see his little girl improving her skiing skills, after being encouraged by mum Emily. Captioning the short clip, he wrote: "This has made my day. Amelia first day on a blue run. Yay. Nice work mum for encouraging her."

Peter shared another video of Amelia skiing in January

Although Peter often features his oldest children – Junior and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price – across his social media pages, the singer hides Amelia and son Theo's faces when posting photos or videos of them so that they can have a more private childhood. He previously revealed to Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that."

The former I'm A Celebrity star added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces…I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

