Renée Zellweger stepped out on Sunday night to attend the star-studded SAG Awards, which saw her win Best Actress for her role in Judy Garland's hit biopic Judy. And throughout the night, the Hollywood star had fans talking on Twitter on more than one occasion as she enjoyed going on a trip down memory lane with her former co-stars. Firstly, Renée was pictured reuniting with Catherine Zeta-Jones, who she starred alongside in Chicago back in 2002. The pair were captured embracing each on the red carpet as they caught up, and fans adored seeing them together again. At one point, Jennifer Lopez also came along to join the conversation.

When Renée went up to accept her award that evening, she delighted fans once again after paying tribute to her Jerry Maguire co-star Tom Cruise in her speech, where she recognised some of her past castmates. The 50-year-old said: "Tom Cruise, for your example and professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness." The pair worked together in the hit 1996 film, which earned Renée her first SAG Award nomination. She also thanked Vincent D'Onofrio, who she starred alongside in The Whole Wide World, before giving a special mention to the late Judy Garland. She said: "I'm just so grateful for the privilege of reflecting on a life of one of our own and most beloved. I have to thank my fellow actors, the gifted Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, sharing the celebrations of Judy Garland's legacy will always be one of my greatest life blessings. Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight. This is for you."

Renée looked stunning in a Maison Margiela strapless gown, which she teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choos. The star was up against Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron for the award. That night, she also delighted Bridget Jones fans by revealing that she would love to revisit her alter-ego in the future. She told Glamour: "It would be fun, yeah. I know people are coy. I'm not. I promise I'm not. I just don't know [whether a fourth film is in the works]." The actress also pointed out that a fourth film would be down to Helen Fielding – who wrote the books which the film is based on. "I mean, that's a Helen question, but I hope she would want to. I know she wrote a book, so maybe. I'm always the last to know. They're already building sets, and they call me and say, 'What do you think?' It's fun. It's so much fun. Man, I'd love the experience of revisiting her. I love her. I just think she's so much fun. She's the best. Sure, if I got invited to do that, that sounds like fun."

