Michael Middleton was seen driving into Kensington Palace on Thursday to attend his daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge's, birthday celebrations. Kate turned 38 on Thursday and was seen arriving at the palace just hours earlier with her son Prince Louis in the backseat of her car.

Kate, who sat in the driving seat, was wearing an olive green jacket, while one-year-old Louis could be seen in the back seat wearing a navy hooded coat.

The mother-of-three is expected to spend her birthday in private with her husband Prince William and her children. While Kate's eldest kids Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, returned to school at Thomas's Battersea on Tuesday, her youngest child Louis is likely to have been at home with her during the day. The Duke and Duchess had no public engagements on Thursday, but Kate returned to her royal duties after her Christmas break on Wednesday, by holding an Early Years meeting at Kensington Palace.

Michael was seen in his car

William and Kate will carry out their first joint public engagement next week, travelling to Bradford on Wednesday 15 January. They will also host a reception, on behalf of the Queen, at Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday 20 January.

Kensington Palace released a new photo of the Duchess on Thursday to mark her special day and to thank royal fans for their birthday wishes. The image showed Kate dressed down in jeans, a checked white and blue shirt and a pale grey jumper. She styled her hair down in her signature loose waves and was pictured sitting on a gate.

The Queen and the Prince of Wales also posted birthday messages to the Duchess on their social media channels, both including gorgeous throwback photos of Kate. Prince Harry and Meghan commented on Kensington Palace's new snap of their sister-in-law, writing: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!"

