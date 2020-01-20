Kourtney Kardashian shares new video of daughter Penelope from their fun weekend at home The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to three children

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to make the most of the weekends! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a glimpse inside her LA home on Sunday morning as she shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself making pancakes and milkshakes for her children. The star panned around her kitchen to reveal several plates stacked high with chocolate chip pancakes, as her daughter Penelope, seven, patiently waited for them to be served up. No doubt the tasty treats were healthy too, as Kourtney is renowned for serving nutritious alternatives to her children. Penelope was previously heard telling her family on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that they were only allowed to eat gluten-free food, and the doting mum limits her children's sugar intake too.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of Penelope waiting for her tasty breakfast

As well as Penelope, Kourtney is also mum to sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five. The Poosh founder shares her children with ex Scott Disick, who she has remained on good terms with since their separation. Kourtney has even joined Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on a number of holidays so that she can be there to experience new things with her children. The pair also spent some of Christmas Day together, while their children split their time between their parents for New Year's Eve.

Kourtney whipped up a treat in the kitchen for her children

While Kourtney's children do appear on her family's reality show, she admitted to her siblings during the episode The Show Must Go On that she was keen to keep a lot of what she does with her children out of the programme. The oldest Kardashian sister was being interrogated by Khloe and Kim Kardashian, who had accused her of not pulling her weight with filming; Kourtney came to the conclusion in the season finale that she would take a step back from the reality show in the next series so that she could focus on other projects such as her lifestyle brand Poosh, as well as spending more time with her kids.

Kourtney is also keen for her children to follow their own career paths in the future, rather than following in their family's footsteps. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

