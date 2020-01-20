Gordon Ramsay has a mini-me! The Hell's Kitchen chef welcomed his fifth child, Oscar, with wife Tana in April, and the baby boy is not only growing up quickly, but is looking more and more like his famous dad. Tana shared a sweet photo of their son on her Instagram account over the weekend, of Oscar waving in his baby chair, while sporting a full head of blonde hair – that was styled swept back like Gordon's. Many fans were quick to point out the likeness, with one writing: "He's like a clone of his daddy, so alike already. Very cute smile," while another wrote: "Omg so like his dad." A third added: "He is just like his dad!"

Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar is growing up fast!

Oscar is the very much doted baby of the family, having joined siblings Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 18. In October, the chef revealed the unexpected reaction he had when his second son was born. "Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," the 52-year-old said on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."

MORE: Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Mia celebrates her birthday

Gordon is a doting dad to his baby son - who looks just like him!

Gordon even admitted that he had Ed Sheeran tunes playing in the background to keep everyone "calm" – although it didn't appear to have the desired effect on him. He added: "Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot. Have you ever been in the [operating] theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I’ve never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time."

READ: Victoria Beckham shocks fans with unusual animal print outfit

While Gordon and Tana's children live privileged lives, their famous dad has admitted that they have been strict with their children with luxuries such as flying first class. The chef has also revealed in the past that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will as he wants them to work for their money. Their parenting was praised last year after Jack appeared on the Channel 4 programme Born Famous, where he spent time living in Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire on the estate he grew up on where he soon began to understand the reality of his father's past life.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.