Joe Swash looked terrified on Saturday after an Instagram quiz made a prediction about his relationship with Stacey Solomon. The Dancing On Ice star already lives with Stacey and they share son Rex, who was born last year, but it was the thought of taking the next big step that almost had his eyes pop out of his head. Cuddled up on a sofa next to his girlfriend, Joe and Stacey played a quiz which 'predicts' how your year will turn out. However, when Joe held the camera over his face, a sign appeared above his head that read 'married'. Shocked by the outcome, Joe looked slightly nervous as he panned the camera around to Stacey who also received the same result – although she was jumping for joy. Elated by the answer, Stacey said: "Yes! That's the best one ever!" before captioning the clip: "He's just walked through the door and he's fuming," followed by three crying with laughter emojis.

The couple have sparked several rumours that they have already tied the knot, although they have both denied them. In January, Joe was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger when he made his debut on Dancing On Ice. Viewers of the ITV show flocked to Twitter to comment on the accessory, with one writing: "Anyone else see the ring on Joe Swash's hand? #DancingOnIce." Another remarked: "Did Joe and Stacey get married? #dancingonice #doi."

In November, the couple also sparked marriage rumours after Stacey shared a sweet family snapshot showing the lovebirds - who have been together since 2015 - posing on a beach at sunset with their baby boy Rex, and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton. The image showed the three boys wearing matching suits, while Joe and Stacey were both dressed in the same shade of blue.

However, the mum-of-three was quick to diminish the rumours, telling her Loose Women co-stars: "First of all, can I just clear up. There's no ring. Would I get married without you? I wouldn't get married in that outfit. And, also, I wouldn't keep it a secret. I'd be so excited, you'd all be there... We didn't get married, I was only there two days."

Joe has also previously spoken about his ring on Instagram Stories, telling fans: "They are my dad's rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck. And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring."

