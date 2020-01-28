Kourtney Kardashian has an idyllic life with her three children, but realised that she wasn't getting to spend as much quality time as she would like with them. As a result, the doting mum has made a change to her morning routine so that she can eat breakfast with them. Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a short video of herself taking a plate of pancakes to the dining room to serve up, and wrote: "I started waking up 30 minutes earlier to make breakfast and sit down at the table with my babies instead of being rushed in the mornings."

The Poosh founder shares children Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex Scott Disick. The pair have remained good friends and Kourtney has even gone on holiday with Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie so that their kids can benefit from spending time with both their parents. Last year, Kourtney and Scott sat down to talk about their experience co-parenting, where they opened up about the benefits as well as areas that they want to improve. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we seperate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge. The pair also admitted that they were lucky that they see each other most days and that they are flexible with plans. Kourtney said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

