Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick delighted fans after getting his own TikTok account, and has been sharing glimpses into his life with his followers on the popular social media site. The ten-year-old recently included his famous mum in one of his videos, as they joined YouTube star David Dobrik to dance to the app's viral tune Lottery by K Camp. Mason looked incredibly grown-up dressed in a black T-shirt and a silver chain necklace, and after the footage was shared by several fan accounts on Instagram, followers couldn't decide just who Mason looked most alike between his dad, Scott Disick, and uncle, Rob Kardashian. One wrote: "Omg he looks so much like Rob it's crazy," while another added: "He looks like Uncle Rob!" However, another commented: "He is the perfect Rob and Scott mix."

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason looked just like his dad and uncle in a new TikTok video

Mason is the oldest of the Kardashian grandchildren and the first to join social media. While he has appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since he was born, the majority of his everyday life is kept out of the spotlight, and his parents are hoping that he will pursue a career path out of the public eye when he is older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Mason's TikTok videos include his famous family

Kourtney also made the decision to step back from her family's reality show in December, coming to the conclusion in the season finale that she would appear less on it in the next series so that she can focus on other projects such as her lifestyle brand Poosh, as well as spending more time with her kids. As well as Mason, Kourtney is mum to Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, who split their time between their two parents. Kourtney and Scott have remained on good terms since their separation, and have even gone on holiday together.

Knowing that her children live a privileged lifestyle, Kourtney is keen for them to give back to those in need. The star recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then donate school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: "When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

