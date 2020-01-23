Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregnancy rumours after sharing leotard snap The Kardashian star sounds keen to have another child…

Kourtney Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumours on Wednesday after sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram. Decked out in a gorgeous yellow leotard, fans were convinced that they spotted a small baby bump, however, Kourtney quickly shut down the speculation. Beneath one follower's comment, that read: "Are you pregnant?", the mother-of-three fired back: "I wish." It sounds as though Kourtney is ready for baby number four!

The 40-year-old's comment comes amid her recent reconciliation with model Younes Bendjima, who she split from in 2018. It's reported that the pair initially decided to go their separate ways because of trust issues, but could a new chapter be on the horizon?

Kourtney shared the mirror selfie on Instagram

The reality star is known for being one of the most dedicated mums in showbiz, and often posts photos of her children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Penelope's bedroom is incredible

On Tuesday, Kourtney's interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard shared a glimpse into little Penelope's room, revealing just how much thought the reality TV star puts into her children's space.

Martyn revealed that the lucky little'un has her own Andy Warhol painting in her room in a close-up snap on Instagram, writing: "I always love designing kids' rooms… there's a certain magic you get to explore when you work with children to execute their dream rooms."

He added: "Seen here @kourtneykardash's daughter Penelope's room, complete with a neon and an Andy Warhol! #prettyinpink #kidsrooms." The room has a light colour scheme, with pink accents adding a girly splash of colour.

Penelope has a cute Hello Kitty toy on her pillow, as well as a luxurious blanket from Hermes draped over her bed, which retails for £750. Hanging on the wall above the bed is a neon light reading: "Love Me", while two paintings are positioned above and alongside her bed, next to a mini Birkin handbag.

Now that's what we call interiors goals…

