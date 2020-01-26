Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope is growing up fast! The little girl featured in a new video alongside her cousin North West and two of their friends over the weekend, which was posted on her aunt Kim Kardashian's Instagram account. In the footage, the girls were all dressed in custom-made Skims cozies, and revealed that they were the Cardi Crew. Penelope was dressed in a pink cardigan, and told her aunt that she was "Cardi P." The little girl – who was a lot shyer in the video compared to her cousin – was then asked about a necklace she was wearing, which spelled out 'Cardi P' in gold letters. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "P is beautiful, so humble and sweet," while another wrote: "Kourtney's daughter is so beautiful." A third added: "Penelope and North are like a mini Scott and Kanye."

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter has the cutest Cardi P necklace

Penelope spends a lot of time with her cousin North, who is just one year younger than her. The little girl is Kris Jenner's oldest granddaughter, and enjoys helping look after her baby cousins. She is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott Disick, who also share sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five. While they are no longer together, Kourtney and Scott have found a perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting. The pair recently opened up about their experience raising their children together during an interview for Kourtney's lifestyle brand, Poosh. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

Penelope Disick and her cousin North West with their friends

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we seperate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge. The pair also admitted that they were lucky that they see each other most days and that they are flexible with plans. Kourtney said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

