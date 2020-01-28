Phillip Schofield may be known for his huge TV persona, but away from the television screens, the This Morning presenter is a doting father to his two daughters. And on Tuesday, the 57-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share a rare snap with his youngest child in honour of her 25th birthday. "Happy Birthday Ruby," he simply wrote across the image of the father-and-daughter duo. Phillip, who is married to Stephanie Lowe, is also a father to his 27-year-old Molly.

His youngest daughter Ruby is a graduate from Leeds Becket university where she achieved a 2:1 in psychology and received a 1st class for her dissertation, while Molly works as an assistant talent manager at James Grant group. The company actually manage her dad Phil and his Dancing On Ice co-host Holly Willoughby as well as several other TV presenters.

"I'm very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current," the TV star has previously said of his children. "Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven't heard before." He added: ''I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, 'You've got to listen to this.' Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke - Megan Trainor's 'All About That Bass'. 'As we listened to it... I can remember I said, 'oh my God, this is incredible.' And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!''

Opening up about Molly's work at James Grant, Phillip previously told HELLO! that his daughter helps manage him. Of his children's thoughts on his social media antics, he said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

