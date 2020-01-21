Phillip Schofield details difficult evening - and the reason why will make you giggle The This Morning star poked fun at himself on Instagram

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he was put through his paces on Tuesday evening by Pilates teacher Jo Tuffrey, who appeared earlier in the day on This Morning. Taking to Instagram, the veteran television host shared a snap of himself and Jo alongside the caption: "You'd have thought that after a brilliant This Morning appearance @jotuffrey might have gone easy on me!" It sounds as though Phil worked up quite a sweat…

Earlier on Tuesday, Jo showed off her skills in front of Phillip and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, and even shared a snippet of the segment on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "My first and foremost tip for working out. I had such a great time today with @schofe @hollywilloughby @thismorning talking all things Pilates and bottoms!"

Many of Jo's fans were impressed by her ITV performance, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One follower sweetly wrote: "Well done and thank you for sharing your love of Pilates with the world! My clients will no doubt be inspired by you and Phil. I’m sure it was daunting being on TV, but you did amazing - keep up the great work!"

The week is off to a hectic start for Phillip, who was forced to apologise after his appearance on Sunday's Dancing on Ice. The presenter took it upon himself to say sorry for some expletive language used by one of the show's contestants. He said: "Sorry if there was any bad language there, our apologies."

The culprit was none other than Love Island's Maura Higgins, who was the last celebrity to learn she was through to next week's show. Relieved to be skating for another week, the Irish star turned to hug partner Alexander Demetriou and appeared to swear in relief. The gaffe was not entirely audible, with her words muffled during the embrace – but some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to recognise the swearing, and took to Twitter to say so.

