Sarah Jessica Parker is a doting parent to three children, and has admitted to struggling with working mum guilt after missing out on her twin daughters' latest accomplishment over the weekend. The Sex and the City actress has been busy performing on Broadway alongside her husband Matthew Broderick, in the classic Neil Simon comedy Plaza Suite, and as a result, she missed out attending an event with actress Kelly Ripa, where Tabitha and Marion had baked a cake especially for the occasion. Kelly had written to Sarah on Instagram, telling her: "On another note, your daughters baked the most delicious cake ever. Two pieces! (But I waited until everyone else got at least one piece first)." Sarah responded, writing: "Oh I'm so glad, they did it from scratch and were so excited to be included. Heartbroken to have missed it! sending love and missing you."

Sarah Jessica Parker admitted to being sad about missing an event involving her daughters

Plaza Suite is currently being shown at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, and Sarah has been sharing several backstage videos during her time there so far, before the show comes to Broadway in New York. The star has also been responding to her fans who have been telling her that they have tickets to go and watch her. One person wrote to the actress on Instagram, saying: "We are planning an entire weekend in New York around coming to your play. Two couples coming to New York to see a couple in a play," to which Sarah responded: "Oh that's very sweet! See you soon! Safe travels." Another fan told the star: "Want to see your show so badly! Seeing you and your husband together would be a dream come true. I just can't pull off the cost right now. Hope it's going well so far." The mother-of-three replied: Please know, there are rush and last min tickets/ pricing. I'm sure if you visit the Plaza Suite website they have details."

MORE: Kate Middleton's children feature in new video for important cause

Sarah with her twins Tabitha and Marion at the ballet in New York

Sarah and Matthew have been married for over 20 years, and along with Tabitha and Marion, ten, Sarah is also mum to 17-year-old son James Wilkes. The family live in New York, somewhere the actress has previously revealed she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily," during an interview with Vogue. The Here and Now actress recently opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parent being in the public eye. Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

READ: Jennifer Lopez's sister shares emotional message to daughter Emme following her Super Bowl performance

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want. She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.