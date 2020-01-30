Olly Murs has started the year off with a bang! After confirming his new relationship, the Voice UK judge has now unveiled his dramatic new hairstyle - platinum blonde hair! Earlier on the week, Olly had been rocking blonde hair on the crown of his head, whilst his the side of his head was dark brown. Admitting that not everyone will like the new look following his appointment at Urban Retreat, he wrote: "Never be afraid of change, if you like something, go do it! Haters will hate, let them hate you even more."

Olly Murs shared this snap of his hair

The post was met with a positive response, with Emma Willis commenting: "Yes Olly!!! Love it." One follower remarked: "Love it!! (that's both the message behind this and the hair)." Another said: "Trolls have nothing better to do! As long as you like it that's all that matters!! Blondes have more fun eh?!!" One other fan stated: "You're very inspirational today."

The hair transformation comes a month after Olly made his romance with girlfriend Amelia Tank Instagram-official. Although the photo hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

It seems as if both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

