Olly Murs gives fans a rare insight into his relationship with girlfriend Amelia The Voice UK judge confirmed his romance on New Year's Day

Olly Murs is clearly on cloud nine since finding love with girlfriend Amelia Tank, and on Sunday, the Voice UK judge gave his Instagram followers a rare insight into their relationship. He shared a cute video from their fun Sunday date at a golf course - unfortunately for Olly, his stunning new love thrashed him during a few rounds! "It's safe to say, I am shocking at golf," he said in the post, whilst panning towards their scores. Olly managed to gain 46 points, while Amelia scored an impressive 65 points.

Olly Murs shared this snap from his golf date

The post comes almost a month after Olly made his romance with Amelia Instagram-official. Although the photo hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

It seems as if both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

Olly was previously in a three-year relationship with Francesca Thomas; however, they parted ways at the end of 2015. The former X Factor star was then linked to presenter Melanie Sykes in 2017. "Mel's amazing, we're great friends," Olly said on Loose Women in 2018. "The rumours that we were dating for a year are just not true." When prompted for more, the singer replied: "There might have been something… but that's all I'm going to say."

