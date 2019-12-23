Former This Morning star Fern Britton announces heartbreaking news The former This Morning presenter shared a message on behalf of her brother and sister

Fern Britton has suffered a devastating blow ahead of Christmas. The former This Morning star has taken to Twitter to confirm the death of her father, actor Tony Britton. Alongside a snapshot of her dad, Fern wrote: "Our father, Tony Britton, died early this morning. Great actor, director and charmer. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." She later followed up her post with another message for her fans. "Dear everyone, thank you so much for all these kind messages. I have been reading them in a daze. With love from Cherry, Jasper and me x."

Fern Britton pictured with her darger, Tony Britton, in 1995

Fern, 62, was one of three children. She has since retweeted a post from her brother Jasper, which reads: "Today has been a strange one. That said, the love, kindness and support that's been offered so generously and unconditionally by all of you has restored my faith in many things. I'm beyond grateful and simply overwhelmed. Thanks to each and every beautiful one of you."

Tony was 95 at the time of his death. An acclaimed actor and director, he was best known for starring in BBC sitcom Don't Wait Up alongside Nigel Havers in the 1980s, as well as many British films including The Day of the Jackal. He also appeared in Robin's Nest alongside Richard O'Sullivan and Tessa Wyatt, and films Operation Amsterdam and Sunday Bloody Sunday. In 1975 he won the Broadcasting Press Guild's best actor award for his role in The Nearly Man. The star welcomed two children with his first wife Ruth; scriptwriter Cherry and TV presenter Fern. His second wife was Danish sculptor Eva, and together they had one son, 57-year-old actor Jasper.

Fern previously told the Guardian her father was not around much when growing up but added: "I was very proud of him. I used to wave to him when I saw him on TV. I knew he couldn't wave back, of course, because he was working but I was sure he could see me."