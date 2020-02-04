Andrea McLean has shared a rare video of her father, who is recovering from an accident and is on crutches. Taking to Instagram with a video titled "Just got this video from my dad. Go dad!", the Loose Women star's dad can be seen performing a hilarious dance on his crutches to Elvis' Jailhouse Rock, proving that despite his injury, he's still full of beans. In the background, sweet family photos line the walls and the lush green grass of Andrea's parents' back garden can also be seen.

The New Year was off to a good start for Andrea, who announced in January that she had kicked off 2020 with a fresh new mind set. The doting mum has vowed to make a positive change to her life by saying yes to everything. To commemorate a new decade, the former weather girl took to Instagram to share a montage of videos of herself from over the past 20 years. These included a time Andrea strapped herself to the top of a bi-plane during her GMTV days, and presented the show in fancy dress.

Andrea shared the video on Instagram

In the video caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "It’s January. It’s day 8 of trying to be ‘good’, trying to stop doing all the things that are supposed to be ‘bad’. Did I mention it’s January? The most rubbish month of the year because it takes half a day to get light then it just gets dark all over again? And it’s cold. And then it rains... again."

She continued: "And THIS is the month we are supposed to give up all the things that have been our crutch since the clocks went back - who in their infinite wisdom decided this?! So... on this midweek hump day I decided to look back at some of the things I’ve managed to do when I didn’t think I could, to see if it inspired me. As you’ll see, all it did was make me howl at the dodgy haircuts, doubtful fashion and decidedly daring things I’ve done over the past 20 years. Yes... I really did strap myself to the top of a bi-plane and do a loop-the-loop dressed like a Bananawoman tribute act. How I’ll top that in the NEXT 20 years I have no idea. But it’s made me laugh, which is what we could all do with on a cold January evening. So this is my gift to you. It contains zero calories or alcohol so enjoy. You’re welcome."

