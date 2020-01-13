Andrea McLean has started the new decade with a fresh attitude, and has vowed to make a positive change to her life by saying yes to everything. To start the New Year on a high and to help motivate both herself and her social media followers, the Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share a montage of videos of herself from over the past 20 years. These included a time Andrea strapped herself to the top of a bi-plane during her GMTV days, and presented the show in fancy dress. In the video caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "It’s January. It’s day 8 of trying to be ‘good’, trying to stop doing all the things that are supposed to be ‘bad’. Did I mention it’s January? The most rubbish month of the year because it takes half a day to get light then it just gets dark all over again? And it’s cold. And then it rains... again."

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has vowed to push herself after being inspired by her younger self

She continued: "And THIS is the month we are supposed to give up all the things that have been our crutch since the clocks went back - who in their infinite wisdom decided this?! So... on this midweek hump day I decided to look back at some of the things I’ve managed to do when I didn’t think I could, to see if it inspired me. As you’ll see, all it did was make me howl at the dodgy haircuts, doubtful fashion and decidedly daring things I’ve done over the past 20 years. Yes... I really did strap myself to the top of a bi-plane and do a loop-the-loop dressed like a Bananawoman tribute act. How I’ll top that in the NEXT 20 years I have no idea. But it’s made me laugh, which is what we could all do with on a cold January evening. So this is my gift to you. It contains zero calories or alcohol so enjoy. You’re welcome."

Andrea has inspired her fans to also do new things

Andrea has reflected on how her life and attitude had changed over the years during a recent interview with Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time. The TV star admitted that she used to be a lot braver and was more of a go-getter, but that she had changed over the years. After she turned 50 last year, the star vowed to do more things to push her out of her comfort zone, and took part on SOS Who Dares Wins, as well as completing a Vitality London 10K race to raise money for charity. What's more, she ran the race in her underwear as part of the Celebrate You team, whose aim is to promote body confidence.

