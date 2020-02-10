Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan has celebrated her gorgeous baby shower exclusively in HELLO!, just weeks before her March due date. "Thank goodness it's not long now – I feel fit to burst," says Ola, 37, who is expecting her first child with dancer husband James.

The baby shower took place earlier this month at the beautiful Secret Garden restaurant in Kent, where party planner Evaly Events had lined up a fun afternoon of games and a high tea of scones, pastries and petits fours with champagne as well as non-alcoholic cocktails. Says glowing mum-to-be Ola: "It was so lovely to have so many of my dearest friends get together to celebrate our little girl's arrival."

The couple announced in HELLO! last year that, thanks to IVF, they are to become parents, and shared the magical moment they discovered they are expecting a daughter. "I think that if you take a while to conceive, you end up not worrying about what sex the baby is," says Ola. "You just pray for it to be healthy." James agrees: "I never used to believe people when they said that, but it's so true. It doesn't matter – girl or boy, pink or blue – it's a miracle either way."

The three-year journey to this point has been challenging for the couple, who have been married for 16 years. "I thought this moment may never happen, that maybe I would never have the honour of becoming a mum," says Ola. "This year will be the best ever."

Over Christmas, the parents-to-be discovered they were having a girl, with the pregnant dancer admitting: "Everyone thought I looked like I am carrying a girl – and they were right. Our baby is going to wrap James around her teeny tiny finger, and he won’t know what has hit him. He will be the best daddy any little girl could wish for. Our baby will pull at his heartstrings and change him forever, I just know it."

