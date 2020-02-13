Kelvin Fletcher has addressed the state of his marriage, insisting that "everything is amazing" with his wife Liz Marsland. The comment comes shortly after the Strictly Come Dancing champion enjoyed a late night out with his dance partner Oti Mabuse over the weekend. "Everything is amazing," he told The Sun. "I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over."

Kelvin and Eliza pictured with their two children, Marnie and Milo

The former Emmerdale actor raised eyebrows after he was photographed on a night out with professional dancer Oti at the Sanctum Soho Hotel on Friday. Shortly after the photos emerged, Kelvin's wife Liz unfollowed him on Instagram, and was spotted without her wedding ring. However on Tuesday, Liz set the record straight by telling her Instagram followers: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

READ: Inside Kelvin Fletcher's extensive Strictly beauty regime

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher & Liz Marsland play Hello/Goodbye!

Earlier on in the day, the couple – who have been married for five years - were pictured in a warm embrace as Liz kissed Kelvin goodbye at a train station, proving that there was no bad blood between the pair. The soap star shares daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, one, with his wife, and recently, he shared a sweet photo of his family on Instagram, revealing just how much he was missing them while on the Strictly live tour. He said: "Counting down the days until I'm back home with my family." A source has since told HELLO!: "Kelvin is now back home with Elizabeth and the children after the busy tour."

MORE: Oti Mabuse enjoys reunion with Strictly partners Kelvin Fletcher and Danny Mac

Meanwhile, Kelvin previously admitted he had felt guilty spending so much time away from home in an interview after his Strictly win in December. Speaking to HELLO!, the actor said: "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them." He added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.