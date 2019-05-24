Gary Barlow fans go WILD for son Daniel - find out why Like father, like son…

Gary Barlow sent his fans wild after sharing a video of his son Daniel on Instagram. The Take That frontman sparked a frenzy when he uploaded a clip of himself and the 18-year-old lifting weights in the garden. The 48-year-old captioned the father-and-son video with a sweet post, praising his son for his commitment to staying fit and healthy.

"There’s nothing I love more than spending time with my kids. Here’s a little video of Dan and me having a Father and Son training session. I’m very proud of my boy and his commitment to his fitness," Gary said, before poking fun at the size difference between himself and Daniel. "Don’t look at the difference in weights. Don’t notice that I’m stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol."

Gary's fans were quick to comment on the family resemblance, with many gushing over Daniel's toned physique. One said: "He is your double blimey, well he gets his good looks from you." Another added: "Your son is the spitting image of u ! That’s crazy." A third said: "Please can you issue a warning when you post these videos... my heart is struggling!!!!" And a fourth joked: "Love this! Only complaint is you should get your top off too @GaryBarlow."

Gary, who also shares daughters Emily, 17, and Daisy, ten, with wife Dawn Andrews, has spoken in the past about embracing a healthier lifestyle and vowed to stay in shape after losing five stone. "One thing I have really enjoyed in the last few years and it is people - and increasingly men - not being ashamed of trying to make themselves a bit better," he told The Daily Telegraph. "If I look at the generation above me, as men turned 30 they have given up. ‘Ah, I am married, I have got kids, I can't be a****. I am not ashamed to talk about how I work a bit more over it. I love it. I encourage it."

