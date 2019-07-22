Gary Barlow posts rare birthday tribute to wife Dawn – see it here Happy Birthday to her!

Take That star Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn have been together for a long time, but they're notoriously private: not spending much time on red carpets or posing for selfies on social media. But Gary broke with convention on Sunday for a very special reason, in honour of Dawn's birthday.

He shared a romantic photo of the two of them on Instagram, which shows them holding hands against a bright blue summer sky as they look out at tranquil desert scenery. Gary understandably didn't share their location, but he did make his feelings for his wife clear.

The couple don't often share private photos on social media

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous Dawn. Nearly 25 years of her company and we’re still going strong. The kids and me will be making sure she has the best day." His fellow boyband singer Ronan Keating, formerly of Boyzone, posted: "Ahhhh HB D," while fans added, "This is so beautiful happy birthday dawn xx," "Happy birthday to a beautiful and strong woman. A true inspiration for young girls!," and "Lucky Gary!!"

Gary and Dawn have been together for 24 years and married for 19

The couple will have been together for 25 years next year, having met on Take That's 1995 tour, where Dawn was a dancer. They married in 2000, the same year Dawn gave birth to their oldest child, 18-year-old Daniel. They have two other children: Emily, 17 and Daisy, who turned ten this year.

Take That formed in 1989 and disbanded in 1996 before reuniting without Robbie Williams in 2005 and performing a sell-out tour. Now consisting of three of the original five members, Gary, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, they are still going strong.

Gary is clearly enjoying his time off for the moment, though. On Saturday, he posted a photo of himself wearing a rucksack and a hard hat exploring a tunnel in the desert and wrote, "I love looking at pictures of incredible places on Instagram. But photos only ever show about 20% of their real beauty (in my opinion) seeing them with your eyes is the most magical thing ever."

