Gary Barlow teases big news after having time to clear his head Hopefully it won't be long until we find out just what Gary's planning!

Gary Barlow certainly knows how to keep his fans on their toes! On Monday night, the Take That singer posted a cryptic message on Instagram about his next few years, revealing that he had been given time to clear his head and think during his recent travels. Alongside a dapper-looking photo of the singer, he wrote: "I’ve returned from all my travels with a clear head. I’m also excited to announce I have ‘a plan’ for the next couple of years. It’s been a long time since I’ve had to think about what’s next for me. It’s been nice to have the time and peace to work it out. Ultimately I’m following what my heart’s telling me. I type this while sat at my piano. Who knows what might happen next."

Gary Barlow wrote a cryptic message - and fans can't wait to find out more

Many of Gary's fans were quick to speculate what the singer might be talking about, with many guessing that he will be announcing a solo tour, while others suggested that he would be finding work as a model thanks to his good looks. One wrote: "You are going on a solo tour?" while another guessed: "New album?" A third added: "Whatever it is, I hope it includes Take That." A third joked: "I know everyone is saying how excited they are for what's next but I've barely made it past the photo!!"

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares rare photo with lookalike daughter and husband

Gary's fans have guessed that he could be making a new album, or going on a solo tour

At the beginning of August during his holiday, Gary had revealed that he was enjoying making more music, but that while some of it was for specific projects, some was just for him. He wrote: "I’m out of my suits and back in the studio today. I’ve got so much new music on the go. Some of it is specific to projects I’m involved in. Some of it is just me, writing what’s in my mind and heart. I’m never worried about where my music ends up. It will find a home. Sometimes years later songs I’ve written come back in play. There’s no timing to why and where music comes from. The important thing is to just get it out. I love writing so much!"

READ: These are the celebrity babies due in 2019 and 2020

The singer has been away for the past few weeks with his wife Dawn and their children Daniel, 18, Emily, 17, and ten-year-old Daisy. In July, the family marked Dawn's birthday on holiday, and Gary paid a special tribute to her on Instagram. The star shared a romantic photo of the pair holding hands against a bright blue summer sky as they looked out at a desert scenery. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous Dawn. Nearly 25 years of her company and we’re still going strong. The kids and me will be making sure she has the best day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.