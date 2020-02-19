The hilarious reason Greg James missed his Radio 1 Breakfast show

Greg James left listeners disappointed after he failed to show up to work on Wednesday morning following his night out at the Brit Awards, which was sponsored by Mastercard. The 34-year-old radio presenter was replaced on his breakfast show - which starts at 6.30am - by fellow DJ and I'm A Celebrity star, Adele Roberts, who was already hosting her own early show from 4am. Unimpressed, Adele told listeners Greg was "a dirty little no-show" as the team tried to track down the breakfast host.

"Good morning everybody, it's Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts," Adele said on air. "I can't actually believe this is happening. Greg James is a no-show, a dirty little no-show, has anyone seen him?" She added: "I've been trying to keep an eye on all of our little Radio 1 chickens this morning. The last time I saw him was on Grace, who used to work on Radio 1 Breakfast, on her Instagram about six hours ago, around midnight. If you do spot him please do send him our way."

Later on in the show, Adele revealed Greg was not on his way in and teased that she would be filling in for all of Radio 1's schedule of shows after fellow presenters Matt Edmondson, Mollie King, Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw all spent the night partying at the annual music extravaganza. "We can't find anybody, I'll be on for everybody," she joked.

Adele's Twitter followers rushed to quickly praise her for filling in last minute, with one writing: "Next Monday you should have a big lie in while @gregjames does your show and then his!" Another remarked: "You should definitely get tickets to next year's BRITs for this - or at least company for Monday's early morning show!! Making great radio mind - I don't want to have a shower in case he appears!! How much attention does this boy need?! We still love him though."

