Ben Affleck has opened up about his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner, describing the breakdown of his marriage as the "biggest regret" in his life. Speaking to The New York Times, the Hollywood star confessed he felt shame when the couple first separated in 2015 before their divorce was finalised in 2018. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame," he shared. "It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in 2015

Both Jennifer and Ben shocked fans when they announced their intention to divorce after ten years of marriage - they have since kept their family life private. Despite parting ways five years ago, the former couple have remained on the best of terms as they co-parent their three children; Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and seven-year-old Samuel.

STORY: Jennifer Garner reveals she's not ready to date following Ben Affleck split

Touching on his alcohol addiction, Ben continued: "I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems." He added: "I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn't on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner throughout the years

Ben went on to reveal that fellow actors Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. were on hand to support him through his struggle. "[They're] guys who have been very supportive and to whom I feel a great sense of gratitude," he explained. "One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.