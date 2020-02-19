Rod Stewart dedicates BRITs performance to this surprising woman – and it's not wife Penny! The former Faces star was joined by Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones on stage at the BRITs

Rod Stewart closed the BRITs on Tuesday evening, and was introduced on stage by presenter Jack Whitehall. The Maggie May singer took the opportunity to dedicate his performance to a certain woman, joking to Jack that it was for his mum, Hilary Whitehall. Earlier in the evening, Jack had spoke to Harry Styles about his mother, who was his plus one at the awards show. When the One Direction star asked about Hilary, Jack replied: "She's good. It's weird that you know her name. She's over there, probably throwing herself at Rod Stewart."

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood performed on stage at the BRITs on Tuesday night

Rod's performance was extra-special for fans, as he reunited on stage with his former Faces bandmates, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones. The Maggie May singer's wife Penny Lancaster was watching with pride as her husband performed at the BRITs, which marked the second time in his career. Rod previously took to the stage in 1993, where he also picked up an honorary award, outstanding contribution to music. On Monday evening, the star was pictured attending a final rehearsal at the O2. Penny had shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her rock star husband and their pet dog Lily in the car on their way to rehearsals, and had captioned it: "Lily living the rock star life, as Rod heads off to rehearsals at the O2 in preparation for the Brits."

Rod dedicated his performance to Jack Whitehall's mum Hilary - whose a fan of the singer

As well as Penny, Ronnie's wife Sally Humphries was also at the event, and the two women were pictured on the red carpet together as they went to support their husbands. Rod and Penny have had an exciting start to the year, and in January they celebrated the singer's 75th birthday in style, gathering their closest friends and family at the Ritz Hotel. Penny also delighted fans by sharing a throwback snap of herself and Rod at the beginning of their relationship to mark his birthday. Beneath the photo, the 48-year-old wrote: "Love this man, from 55 to 75, happy birthday darling, 'dream team.'" The famous pair started dating in 1999 and married eight years later in a beautiful Portofino ceremony. They tied the knot in 2007 in a medieval monastery and then celebrated their honeymoon on a yacht moored nearby.

Rod and wife Penny Lancaster on the red carpet

Last year was certainly a difficult one for rock star Rod, who revealed in September that he had been battling prostate cancer. When speaking about her husband's illness the following month on Loose Women, Penny broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces. After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor.'"

