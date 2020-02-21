Olly Murs' fans have rallied round the star after he shared a poignant message from his recent holiday with girlfriend Amelia Tank. In a picture, which shows the Voice UK judge lying on some sand with his legs and arms open wide across whilst facing the sun, he wrote: "Behind the clouds the sun is still shining." Ashley Roberts was quick to comment by posting a little heart emoji underneath the caption.

His followers encouraged him to look ahead to the future and to think positively, with one writing: "The world loves you." Another remarked: "Keep trying to think positive. I know it's hard." A third post read: "Keep Positive Olly. Remember the good times." One other fan said: "Thinking about you Ols keep positive @ollymurs." [sic]

The sentimental post comes six days after Olly shared his heartache following his close friend Caroline Flack's passing. At the time, the 35-year-old – who presented X Factor with the late Love Island star - uploaded a sweet photo of himself and Caroline taken a few years earlier, showing her with her arms around his neck and him with one arm around her waist and one hand waving at the camera. "My heart is forever broken," he wrote. "I've lost something today that I'll never ever get back.. and that's you."

He added: "We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I'll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again." [sic] The pair hosted one series of the hit ITV show together, and went on to become good friends.

