Olly Murs has shared his devastation over the death of his friend and former colleague Caroline Flack, who died on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the singer took to Instagram to post a long and emotional tribute to the late star, who he worked with for four years on X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor. Olly uploaded a sweet photo of himself and Caroline taken a few years earlier, showing her with her arms around his neck and him with one arm around her waist and one hand waving at the camera. They both beamed with excitement and looked the picture of happiness.

In contrast, Olly's caption contained an outpouring of grief. The 35-year-old wrote: "Caz... this hurts! My heart is forever broken... I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back... and that’s you. From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10 mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra. We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them again."

Olly posted the emotional message to Instagram on Sunday

Olly went on: "I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged, plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time. I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend. I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols."

Olly's fans were quick to express their support for the star, commenting: "Stay strong Ols. Big love and huge hugs man. Thinking of you," and: "Oh Olly, I’m so so sorry… just remember you have an army of people that love you, care about you and wish we could all take the hurt away from you." TOWIE cast member Mark Wright responded with a heart emoji, as did Olly's The Voice co-star Sir Tom Jones.