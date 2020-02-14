Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia show off their flawless physiques in cute Valentine's Day post

Olly Murs is one lucky man! The Voice UK judge is celebrating his first Valentine's Day with his new girlfriend Amelia Tank – and the joy on his face could not be any clearer. The singer, who confirmed his romance on New Year's Day, took to his Instagram page to share a series of snaps with his love - including one of the pair showing off their flawless figures in matching Versace swimwear. "Happy Valentine’s Day 2020 sponsored by Versace #local #market," he wrote in the caption.

Olly Murs shared this cute picture on Valentine's Day

Olly, 35, also posted a snap on Instagram Stories of Amelia enjoying a glass of champagne. "I mean I'm massively punching," he teased. Fans of the star immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath his Instagram post, with many saying they were "couple goals". "Award for fittest couple ever goes to you two," said one follower, while another remarked: "Cute wishing you all the happiness x." A third post read: "Happy Valentine's you gorgeous couple!"

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been enjoying a romantic getaway. Although, it is yet to be revealed where the pair have travelled to, it seems they have picked to stay at a Juice Master retreat, which encourages their guests to relax, recharge and rejuvenate.

The couple confirmed their romance on New Year's Day

Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in early 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

