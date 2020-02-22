Oti Mabuse has revealed that not only did Motsi Mabuse pinch one of her tops, but that the Strictly judge wore it on the set of Germany's dance show, Let's Dance! Oti shares two hilarious snaps of her big sister on Instagram. In the first, Motsi can be seen taking direction from a show's producer, and she is wearing a cut-off denim waistcoat. Oti added the caption: "Excuse me ma'm is that my top you have on?" In the next photo, Oti has zoomed in on her sister's outfit, hilariously writing: "I see you."

Life is incredibly exciting for Oti right now, both professionally and personally. The dancer opened up in January about baby plans with her husband Marius. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, the star dancer said: "One day we’ll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'" However, Oti added that she doesn't have an exact time frame, continuing: "At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment. I was a baby for the past five years in this country and now I'm learning how to walk on my own. For now, I'm seeing how far I can take my career."

Oti shared the post on Instagram

Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of contests.

Although Oti was 23 when they tied the knot, the Strictly star insists that marrying at such a young age was the best decision she ever made. "He was, and we still are, each other's everything," she explained. "You're in a new country, and it's just the two of us so it will always feel like it’s just the two of us against the world. And he proposed, so I [couldn't] really say no!"

