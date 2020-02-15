Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure were caught in the sweetest Valentine's Day embrace on Friday, proving they are the epitome of couple goals and that there's no bad blood between them. In the video, filmed by Oti's stylist, Marius can be seen holding Oti, who has her legs tightly wrapped around her husband as they sway from side to side.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure celebrate Valentine's Day

It's been a difficult week for Oti, who found herself at the centre of a media frenzy after she was seen walking into a hotel in the early hours of the morning with her Strictly partner Kelvin Fletcher last week – which raised eyebrows.

Oti and Marius

Both have since set the record straight, with Kelvin telling The Sun: "I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over," while Oti revealed earlier in February that Marius has actually warned off each of her celebrity partners on Strictly. During a joint appearance on Comedy Central's Your Face Or Mine, host Jimmy Carr joked to Marius: "Would you go on Strictly? Would you like to be one of the professional dancers on Strictly? Or do you think it would be awkward being in the same room as the man who's having an affair with your wife?"

Oti then laughed and said: "No, my husband, he shows each and every single partner I have a warning. So they kind of stay away…" Marius then reassured Jimmy: "Don't worry – they understand very fast!"

Oti rarely speaks about her private life in public, though she has recently given fans more of an insight into her relationship with her husband - who she married in 2014. On Wednesday evening, she shared a photo on Instagram of their very late date night after her long day rehearsing in the dance studio. "Late date night but laughs nevertheless," she captioned the post. The 37-year-old Romanian performed as a backing dancer on Strictly in 2017 alongside his wife, but despite talks of him becoming a professional on the show, he has not yet appeared on the programme since.

