Following the publication of pictures of Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher going into a hotel in the early hours of Friday morning, they have defiantly shut down rumours of a Strictly curse. Most recently, The Greatest Dancer mentor took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband Marius Iepure while he was working out in the gym. In the caption, she wrote: "One day, my arms will look like that!" Shortly after the pictures were published, Kelvin's wife, Eliza Marsland, was spotted without her wedding ring, and unfollowed her husband of five years on Instagram. While neither Kelvin or Oti have spoken out about the incident, Eliza has since set the record straight, writing on social media: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

Life is incredibly exciting for Oti right now, both in her professionally and personally. The dancer opened up in January about baby plans with her husband Marius. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, the star dancer said: "One day we’ll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'" However, Oti added that she doesn't have an exact time frame, continuing: "At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment. I was a baby for the past five years in this country and now I'm learning how to walk on my own. For now, I'm seeing how far I can take my career."

Oti and Marius have been married since 2017

Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of contests.

Although Oti was 23 when they tied the knot, the Strictly star insists that marrying at such a young age was the best decision she ever made. "He was, and we still are, each other's everything," she explained. "You're in a new country, and it's just the two of us so it will always feel like it’s just the two of us against the world. And he proposed, so I [couldn't] really say no!"

