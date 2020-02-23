Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda has been going out with boyfriend Seth for a few months, and he has been well and truly welcomed into the family! Over the weekend, the 18-year-old shared a sweet picture on Instagram of Seth cuddling baby Oscar, ten months, in the family's kitchen. Oscar is the much-doted on youngest member of the Ramsay family, and Tilly has even set up her little brother his own Instagram account, which she regularly updates with cute photos of him. On Friday, Tilly had posted a cute video of her brother giggling away during a car ride with the rest of the family, which fans adored.

Watch Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar laughing in the car with big sister Tilly

Matilda Ramsay shared a sweet photo of baby brother Oscar and her boyfriend

As well as Tilly and Oscar, Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay are parents to twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Megan, 22. Tilly has made a name for herself as a budding chef, and the teenager has made several appearances on TV alongside her famous dad to showcase her cooking skills, and has even published her own recipe book. The entire family have also appeared together in Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which follows them during their summers at their house in LA, focusing on Tilly making meals inspired by their activities.

MORE: New photo of Princess Estelle of Sweden released for special occasion

Tilly with Oscar when he was a newborn baby

The Ramsay family are all talented in their own way, with Gordon and Tana's oldest children all working hard on their own projects. Last year, their oldest son Jack appeared on Born Famous, which showed him go back to Gordon's hometown of Oxfordshire and stay on the estate he grew up on. Jack was praised by viewers for coming across as caring and down-to-earth. His twin Holly, meanwhile, has been signed up to modelling agency Established models, as a lifestyle influencer, and has shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. Megan, meanwhile, recently graduated from Oxford Brookes with a degree in philosophy.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's twins receive sweet birthday surprise in new video

While Gordon and Tana's children lead privileged lives, their famous dad has admitted that they have been strict with their children with luxuries such as flying first class. The chef has also revealed in the past that he wouldn't leave his fortune to them in his will as he wants them to work for their money. Talking to the Telegraph, the celebrity chef has also explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.