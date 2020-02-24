This Morning's Phillip Schofield nearly cries after Brian Cox praises him for coming out as gay The This Morning host revealed his sexuality earlier this month

Phillip Schofield was once again almost reduced to tears after This Morning guest Brian Cox heaped praise on him for coming out as gay. Appearing on Monday's show, the Succession star ended his interview on a sweet note, telling the presenter, "well done". He told Phillip: "By the way, well done. Really well done. I was very proud of what you did. I thought it was remarkable."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield nearly cries as Brian Cox praises him for coming out

Moved by the admission, Phillip appeared emotional and replied: "Thank you. That is going to make me cry. Thank you." His co-presenter Holly Willoughby even gave him a friendly tap on the back, fully aware of Phillip trying to fight back his tears. Viewers flocked to Twitter to post lovely comments following the sweet gesture, with one tweeting: "@thismorning loving what brian cox said to @Schofe, lovely comment xx." Another said: "What a lovely thing to say to Scofe on #ThisMorning by the utterly class Brian Cox."

Brian Cox appeared on Monday's This Morning

Phillip announced he is gay on 7 February via Instagram Stories, just moments before appearing on This Morning to speak about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly. Since sharing his news with the world, Phillip has received an outpouring of support from his fans and famous friends. During his chat on This Morning, the doting dad-of-two admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he had caused his wife.

He had earlier issued a statement on Instagram, which read: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

