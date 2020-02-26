Ayda Williams left fans with dropped jaws on Wednesday when she shared a photo on Instagram of her husband Robbie Williams watching the TV without a stitch on. Ayda captioned the snap: "You make a better door than a window... Nice door though," and in it, the Angels singer could be seen standing in front of the TV at the end of his and Ayda's bed. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You two are always so funny. You make my day," and another hilariously adding: "Room with a view!"

This isn't the first time Ayda has caused a stir this week with a social media post dedicated to her husband, although the video Ayda uploaded on Tuesday wasn't quite so cheeky. The Loose Women host shared a touching video showing Robbie bonding with their newborn son, Beau. The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child on Valentine's Day – and now proud mum Ayda has given fans their first proper glimpse of their tiny baby boy. In the video, 46-year-old Robbie can be seen sitting in the kitchen cradling Beau in a soft white cellular blanket. Ayda can be heard asking, "How does it feel dada?" at which point Robbie looks up at the camera and winks as he smiles. She captioned the footage: "A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau AW xx."

Robbie and Ayda managed to keep Beau's impending arrival a secret. They stunned fans with the news of his birth by sharing a photo on Instagram showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," Ayda, 40, announced. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

