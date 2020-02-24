Robbie Williams looks proud as he watches daughter Teddy perfect the piano - see video The singer shares four children with wife Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field appeared to be proud as punch as they listened to their eldest child Teddy play the piano beautifully. Clearly taking after her father's footsteps, the seven-year-old proved just how musically gifted she was be perfecting her piano playing skills. Loose Women panellist Ayda took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a video, and in the caption, she gushed: "@robbiewilliams The Sounds Of Sunday #familytime #teddybear AW xx." Ayda even spanned the camera towards Robbie, who nodded approvingly.

Saira Khan was one of the first to comment, writing: "Talented young lady." Fearne Cotton added: "Adorable." One follower remarked: "Teddy has got a good talent for music there." Another agreed, saying: "Wow what a clever girl." To which, Ayda replied: "Very clever girl." A third fan posted: "How lovely, thank you for sharing this beautiful moment...You must feel so proud."

The lovely video comes one week after Robbie and Ayda announced they have welcomed their fourth child, Beau. The celebrity couple - who are also parents to son Charlie, five, daughter Coco, one – confirmed the surprise arrival on Valentine's Day. Just like with Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and Robbie and Ayda kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born.

Ayda had told fans about their baby news on Instagram, posting a picture of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a newborn baby's! "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," the former X Factor judge wrote. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

