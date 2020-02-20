They recently welcomed their fourth child – son, Beau – but Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are still making sure to enjoy quality time together, despite becoming parents to a baby all over again. The happy couple spent a rare date night at a golfing range on Wednesday evening, enjoying some friendly competition as they both practiced their swing. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Ayda appeared very impressed with Robbie's efforts and he belted the golf ball "into the night". Not to be outdone, Ayda took her turn and was equally as impressive as her husband. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams ‘He Swings When He’s Winning’:) #datenight #golfaddict #ryda AWxx."

Last week, Ayda posted a photo on Instagram of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams." The former X Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Ayda and Robbie had not revealed that they were expecting a fourth child, but when asked about the possibility of expanding their family, they hadn't ruled it out, either. In an appearance on Loose Women in October, the American shared that the couple was considering having more children at some point. Ayda said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." She and Robbie married in Los Angeles in 2010 after dating for four years and share another son, five-year-old Charlie, as well as daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one.

