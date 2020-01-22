Singer Robbie Williams had a driving mishap this week – and luckily for him, his wife Ayda Field caught it all on film! In the series of videos, which Ayda shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Take That singer began by speaking directly to the camera as he appeared to be trying not to laugh. "I never had driving lessons, I never passed my test," the star began. He went on: "So it's always great when I get to get my kicks."

Ayda couldn't resist teasing her husband in her Instagram Stories

Ayda then panned the camera to show a red golf cart which had been driven backwards off a curb and was now wedged in place. While the 40-year-old didn't appear on the screen, she could be heard saying, "I don't think you're allowed to drive golf carts anymore." Her husband responded: "They've put a drop in this year, there wasn't a drop there last year," by way of explanation, to which his wife replied: "You freestyled it… we can walk back."

Robbie revealed he hasn't passed his driving test

The couple, who appeared together on the X-Factor judging panel back in 2018, clearly revel in good-natured teasing, but also enjoy spending time together as much as they can. Last week, Ayda posted photos and video of the pair on the slopes as part of their winter break, including a shot of Robbie leaping into the air with his skis crossed, which she captioned: "Official Dare Devil." Ayda, who is American, married Robbie in Beverly Hills in 2010 after four years of dating.

They now share three children: seven-year-old Teddy, five-year-old Charton, and Coco, one. During a visit to Loose Women in October, the mum-of-three admitted that the couple is considering expanding their family a little bit further. Ayda said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." Presumably, she'll be a little less keen on letting any new addition go for a ride with their dad…

